Since welcoming fraternal twins Gideon Scott and Harper Grace last October, Neil Patrick Harris, 37, and his partner, David Burtka, 35, have been enjoying every moment of fatherhood.

"The twins are wonderful," Harris told Us Weekly at the "Beastly" premiere in Los Angeles last month. "They're just about to start sucking their thumbs, so I can get rid of mine!"

The proud father, who plays Barney Stinson on the CBS show "How I Met Your Mother," couldn't help but share an adorable photo of his three favorite people on Twitter.

"Relaxing on a Sunday afternoon," Harris wrote on April 17. "My heart is full of love."

