NEW YORK (AP) -- From Doogie to Barney to Tony.

Neil Patrick Harris will host the 2009 Tony Awards, honoring the best of the Broadway season.

The show will be broadcast on CBS Sunday June 7 (8-11 p.m. EDT) from Radio City Music Hall.

Harris has appeared in such hit TV series as "How I Met Your Mother" and "Doogie Howser, M.D." On Broadway, he has appeared in the revivals of "Cabaret" and "Assassins," as well as in "Proof."