NEW YORK (AP) — Neil Patrick Harris stepped in for "House of Cards" actress Kate Mara to announce the 2013 Emmy nominations Thursday morning.

The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences said Mara's plane had a mechanical malfunction and couldn't take off from Santa Fe, where she is on location.

Mara had been scheduled to present the awards with Aaron Paul of "Breaking Bad."

Last year, Nick Offerman of "Parks and Recreation" was unable to co-host with Kerry Washington of "Scandal" because of travel delays and Jimmy Kimmel filled in, wearing pajamas to the early morning event.