Neil Patrick Harris tweeted that he was posting a baby pic of his son, but instead chose a more humorous picture of himself.

The "How I Met Your Mother" star tweeted: "Baby Pic! Here's our son: Well, sort of. Not his face, but his diaper. His poo has changed both color AND texture."

The twitpic wasn't in fact a pic of a diaper but rather Neil Patrick holding up a sign that read: "Wow... Did you really just click on a link to a picture of a diaper filled with poo? Really...?"

The actor and his partner David Burtka welcomed two babies on October 12. Neil Patrick tweeted the news, writing: "Babies!! ... Gideon Scott and Harper Grace entered the Burtka-Harris fold. All of us are happy, healthy, tired, and a little pukey."

