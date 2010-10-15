Neil Patrick Harris of "How I Met Your Mother" is now a father.

On Friday, the actor, 37, announced on Twitter that he and his longtime partner, David Burtka, welcomed their twins, a boy and a girl, Tuesday. The babies were born with the help of a surrogate.

"Babies!!" he wrote. "On 10/12, Gideon Scott and Harper Grace entered the Burtka-Harris fold. All of us are happy, healthy, tired, and a little pukey."

He announced in August that he and Burtka were expecting.

"So, get this: David and I are expecting twins this fall," he had posted on Twitter. "We're super excited/nervous/thrilled. Hoping the press can respect our privacy."

