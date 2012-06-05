Billboard

Neil Young and his reunited band, Crazy Horse, will embark on a North American arena tour this fall to promote "Americana," their first album in nine years.

The legendary band, who famously cluster together on stage and are prone to lengthy (and loud) jams, listed a series of dates throughout October and November on Young's website, starting Oct. 3 in Windsor, Ontario, and hitting major markets including Los Angeles and his native Toronto, plus festival stops at Austin City Limits and New Orleans' Voodoo Fest.

In August, they're playing previously announced shows at Red Rocks and Outside Lands, in San Francisco.

"Americana" is the first Crazy Horse album since the 2003 rock opera "Greendale" and first with longtime guitarist Frank "Poncho" Sampedro since the release of 1996's "Broken Arrow." The new album, a collection of new versions of American folk songs including "Jesus' Chariot" and "Gallows Pole," was released June 5.

Tour dates below (some gaps are due to Young's preference to lay low during full moons):

Aug. 5-6 -- Morrison, Colo. (Red Rocks)

Aug. 10-12 -- San Francisco (Outside Lands)

Oct. 3 -- Windsor, Ontario (WFCU Centre)

Oct. 5 -- Kingston, Ontario (K-Rock Centre)

Oct. 6 -- London, Ontario (John Labatt Centre)

Oct. 8 -- Cleveland (Wolstein Center)

Oct. 9 -- Pittsburgh (Petersen Center)

Oct. 11 -- Chicago (United Center)

Oct. 13 -- Austin, Texas (Austin City Limits)

Oct. 14 -- Tulsa, Okla. (Tulsa Convention Center Arena)

Oct. 17 -- Los Angeles (Hollywood Bowl)

Oct. 26-28 -- New Orleans (Voodoo Fest)

Nov. 10 -- Seattle (Key Arena)

Nov. 11 -- Vancouver, B.C. (Rogers Arena)

Nov. 13 -- Calgary (Scotiabank Saddledome)

Nov. 14 -- Saskatoon, Saskatchewan (Credit Union Centre)

Nov. 16 -- Winnipeg, Manitoba (MTS Centre)

Nov. 19 -- Toronto (Air Canada Centre)

Nov. 23 -- Montreal (Bell Centre)

Nov. 24 -- Ottawa, Ontario (Scotiabank Place)

Nov. 26 -- Boston (TD Garden)

Nov. 27 -- New York City (Madison Square Garden)

Nov. 29 -- Philadelphia (Wells Fargo Center)

Nov. 30 -- Fairfax, Va. (Patriot Center)

Dec. 4 -- Bridgeport, Conn. (Webster Bank Arena)