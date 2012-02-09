Nelly Performs at Casa De Don Julio Field House Party
-- Nelly performing at the Casa De Don Julio Field House event in Indianapolis -- he snacked on popchips in between sets!
-- Snoop Dogg rapping about chewing UP2U gum at the DIRECTV Celebrity Beach Bowl in Indianapolis.
PHOTOS: Stars at Super Bowl XLVI
-- Kyle Massey and his brother Chris Massey staying at Villa del Palmar Loreto in Mexico -- kayaking, snorkeling, hiking, in celebration of Chris' 22nd birthday.
-- Avan Jogia and Josh Hutcherson hosting Unreal Bingo at Hamburger Mary's in West Hollywood as a fundraiser for Straight but Not Narrow.
-- Aaron Paul, Ice-T and Coco trying on Woolrich, John Rich & Bros. parkas at The Variety Studio and talking the final season of Breaking Bad in Park City, Utah.
-- Kelly Rutherford hosting Russian designer Marina Ilchenko's latest collection at The Peninsula Hotel in L.A.
PHOTOS: Gossip Girl stars, then and now
-- Elijah Wood taking his turn in the DJ booth with Turquoise Wisdom at the Bushmills Since Way Back party hosted by Bon Iver at the Wolly in NYC.
-- Billy Crudup giving Greg Kinnear a big hug by the Grey Goose open bar during a Cinema Society party for Thin Ice at Soho Grand Hotel in NYC.
-- Jaime Pressly and her boyfriend Hamzi Hijazi enjoying a quiet lunch together at Simon at Palms Place inside Palms Place Hotel And Spa in Las Vegas.
-- Madonna's dance group recreating their halftime show dance at Paige Management's Super Bowl Party, sponsored by DL1961 Premium Denim, at The Social in Indianapolis, Indiana.
-- Gabe Saporta joking around and ordering good friend Pete Wentz a "fruity" cocktail at the Hennessy House in Indianapolis, Indiana.
-- LL Cool J doing shots of Patron with partygoers after performing at the GQ/Lacoste Super Bowl Party in Indianapolis, Indiana.
-- Chace Crawford and Erin Andrews picking up a pair of Carl Banks' Limited Edition line of iHip Headphones at GBK's Top Celebrity Gift Lounge at the 6th Annual DIRECTV Celebrity Beach Bowl in Indianapolis, Indiana.
VIDEO: Madonna stumbles during her Super Bowl performance
-- Paula Abdul sharing the Oreo Frozen Hot Chocolate with a mystery man at Serendipity 3 in Miami, Florida.
-- Seal partying with John Legend and his fiancee Chrissie Teigen as DJ Zeke Thomas and Mick Boogie entertained the crowd at Sensu in Indianapolis for Victor Cruz's victory party.
-- Kellan Lutz laying low in a beanie at the NY Giants' victory party at 1oak in NYC where DJ Jus Ske spun.
-- True Blood's Joe Manganiello watching Ludacris perform at the Tabasco Buffalo Sauce-sponsored Maxim party during Super Bowl weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana.
-- Reggie Bush deejaying Wilmer Valderrama's birthday celebration at Greystone Manor Supperclub in L.A.
-- New York Ranger bachelors Brandon Prust and Michael Del Zotto watching the Super Bowl at Bounce Sporting Club in NYC.
-- Michelle Trachtenberg having dinner with Family Jewels siblings Nick and Sophie Simmons at Katsuya Hollywood.
