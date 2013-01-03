Love prevails!

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star NeNe Leakes is engaged to her ex-husband, Gregg Leakes, she confirmed during a Jan. 3 appearance on "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon."

PHOTOS: Biggest Real Housewives fights ever

"You start tweeting out these photos," the host said, holding up the series of romantic pictures the TV star posted on New Year's Eve. "So, are you engaged? Can you say anything?"

PHOTOS: The husbands and ex-husbands from Real Housewives

NeNe, 44, giggled and replied, "Well, a little after midnight, I was asked this beautiful question: 'Will you marry me -- again?'" Overcome with emotion, "The New Normal" actress accepted Gregg's proposal.

The couple, who met in 1996, divorced in 2011 after 13 years of marriage. Gregg, who was plagued by financial problems, claimed he had invested $300,000 in his wife's career and said "fame got to her head." The on-again pair share a son, Brentt, 13. (NeNe is also mom to son Bryson, from a previous relationship.)

VIDEO: NeNe tells Us about her worst 'Real Housewives' moment

In November, NeNe tried to keep their romance under wraps. "You know, we're divorced. I'm single and not looking. Love is beautiful thing and marriage is a beautiful thing," she told Us Weekly. "People will enjoy watching Gregg try to woo me back [during Season 5]."

VIDEO: NeNe Leakes gets into a spat with Kim Zolciak

But a source told Us the 58-year-old already had. "They are back together romantically. He's back in the picture, not just as a father to their son. When NeNe showed up to film, Gregg was usually there!"

Co-star Kandi Burruss is excited to see the former spouses back together. "NeNe's happier now," the singer told Us. "She and Gregg are in a better place."

MORE ON WONDERWALL

Wedding bells in 2013

Did Brangelina gets hitched over the holidays?

Pics: Before they were 'Housewives'