NeNe and Gregg Leakes believe in second chances.

Three days after the Real Housewives of Atlanta standout, 44, announced her engagement to her ex-husband, 58, on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon, the on-again couple appeared on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live Jan. 6.

During their chat with host Andy Cohen, the reality stars spoke about the demise of their 13-year marriage and what lessons needed to be learned in order for it to be repaired.

"I've known Gregg since 1996 and I never really wanted to divorce Gregg. I believe that as women, you have to stand for something or fall for anything, and I think that we teach men how to treat us. And I had to stand, honey!" NeNe explained. "Take it for what it's worth."

(Gregg, who was plagued by financial problems, claimed he had invested $300,000 in his wife's career and said "fame got to her head." The pair -- parents to son Brentt, 13 -- split in 2011 and quietly reconciled in 2012.)

Though Nene tweeted "step-by-step" pictures of Gregg's second proposal, she let her hubby reveal the exact details of how he popped the question. "The stars and the moon in comparison could not match the sparkle that was in her eye. Her lips at that time were so luscious to me, her smile was invigorating, and at 12:01 -- I had already planned it -- I seized the opportunity and I proposed the question, 'Will you marry me again?'" he recalled. "She said 'yes' and nothing else mattered."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: NeNe Leakes Explains Why She's Marrying Greg Leakes Again