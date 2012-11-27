The Real Housewives feud between NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak rages on.

As Zolciak's final appearances on Bravo's Real Housewives of Atlanta nears, the Georgia mom of four is fuming over costar Leakes' allegations that she did not depart the show on her own accord.

"It's so funny how this chick wants people to think she quit the show! The producers no longer wanted to work with you! Goodbye with the lies," Leakes tweeted Nov. 23, shortly after an insider confirmed to Us Weekly that Zolciak would depart the series midseason after a massive spat with production.

When the cast traveled to Anguilla to witness the vow renewal of Cynthia Bailey and husband Peter Thomas, Zolciak -- then seven months pregnant -- was unable to travel, and had words with show staff that escalated into a full-scale argument, the insider explains. "Kim was furious!" the source told Us of Zolciak, who welcomed her fourth child, Kash, in August 2012.

As tensions rose via Twitter and Leakes continued her anti-Zolciak tirade, the blonde RHOA cast member fired back. "I wish NeNe would keep her mouth shut about s--t that has nothing to do with her! #growup #ignorant," Zolciak angrily tweeted.

Indeed, Zolciak has had her fill of the Atlanta women, and looks forward to filming the second season of her Bravo spinoff -- Don't Be Tardy -- with husband Kroy Biermann and their children Kroy Jagger, 17 months, and Kash. (Zolciak also has daughters Brielle, 15, and Ariana, 10, from previous relationships.) On the second season of Zolciak's series, the family purchases their dream home and considers adoption, according to the network.

"My priorities have changed," Zolciak told Us Weekly shortly before the second season of her popular spinoff was confirmed Nov. 26. "I want positivity around me. [The Atlanta women are] not happy for me. They're not supportive."

