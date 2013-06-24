NeNe Leakes' second wedding to Gregg Leakes was twice as nice as their first! As previously reported by Us Weekly, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her ex-husband tied the knot again on Saturday, June 22. The nuptials were filmed for NeNe's upcoming spinoff, I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding, premiering this fall on Bravo.

The Atlanta ceremony was a star-studded affair, with current and former costars Kim Zolciak, Phaedra Parks, Portia Stewart, Kandi Burruss and Lisa Wu in attendance. Several other Real Housewives personalities -- including Orange County's Gretchen Rossi and fiance Slade Smiley, plus Miami's Marysol Patton -- turned up for the event. Former Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin also attended with her husband, Bobby, as did Millionaire Matchmaker's Patti Stanger.

NeNe, 45, walked down the aisle in a white gown with gold accents. Her nine bridesmaids -- including costar Cynthia Bailey and featured guest star Marlo Hampton -- wore white dresses by gown by Gabriella Arango. "They looked like brides, too!" a source says. "NeNe looked beautiful!" The ceremony was officiated by TV judge Greg Mathis.

The couple's vows were anything but traditional, according to the source. "When they did the part about 'in sickness and in health, for richer or for poorer,' NeNe said, 'For richer and for richer!' Everyone started laughing," the source reveals. "She never said poorer!" (The spouses divorced in 2011 after 13 years of marriage; Gregg claimed "fame" got to NeNe's head and said he invested $300,000 in his wife's fledgling acting career. The couple -- parents to son Brentt -- later reconciled and announced their engagement in January 2013.)

The newlyweds celebrated their union with a lavish reception. "It was packed," according to an insider. "The ceremony was much smaller." Guests were treated to a big buffet featuring salmon, mashed potatoes, pasta, ravioli, greens, shrimp and crab. The cake was "humongous," according to the source: "It was 10 layers high! It was beautiful."

NeNe -- who appeared on the recently canceled NBC comedy The New Normal -- changed into two different white dresses at the reception. "She looked really good," a source tells Us. "She was so happy."

Fantasia (of American Idol fame) performed for the newlyweds and their guests. "The music and dancing went on all night," the source says. Several guests shared pictures from the ceremony and reception via Instagram. "So much fun hanging out with my Atlanta peeps!" Rossi wrote in one caption. "Love this town!"

Stanger also tweeted about NeNe and Greg's nuptials, writing, "If I knew all African American weddings were this much fun I would've attended more of my clients' weddings. We dance till dawn."

