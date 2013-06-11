LAS VEGAS (AP) — Donald Trump's Miss USA pageant will be judged by experts in cooking, fashion and looking hot.

Pageant officials announced this week that Betsey Johnson, the over-the-top fashion designer, and Bob Harper, star of the weight-loss reality show "The Biggest Loser," will be among the celebrity judges at the 62st annual pageant on June 16 in Las Vegas.

Cooking channel host and panelist on NPR's 'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!" Mo Rocca also will help name the next Miss USA.

The winner goes on to compete in the Miss Universe pageant.

Real housewife NeNe Leakes, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and "Duck Dynasty" personality Jessica Robertson round out the judging panel.

