Is Neve Campbell getting ready to become a mom again?

That's what multiple news outlets are wondering after the actress was spotted in a Hollywood park on Sunday sporting what Us Weekly claims is "the slightest hint of a baby bump" under a loose-fitting striped top and baggy jeans.

An insider tells Us that Campbell, 41, and her boyfriend, actor JJ Feild, have "always wanted more than one child" in the hopes that their 2-year-old son Caspian could grow up with a little brother or sister.

Soon after Caspian's birth in 2012, the "Scream" star told "The Talk" that she and Feild selected an unusual name their first born because she enjoyed having been named Neve in honor of her mother's maiden name.

"It's nice having something special and different, and so I wanted something like that for our son," she said. "We looked through a lot of books and ... we decided that we'd wait and see and meet him and then decide."

The couple announced Campbell's first pregnancy in March 2012; Caspian arrived later that summer.