Party of one: Neve Campbell is single again.

The "Scream" star, 37, has quietly split from British actor John Light after three years of marriage.

Citing irreconcilable differences, she secretly filed for divorce five months ago in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

She asked that Light, 36, not receive spousal support.

The two reportedly first met on the set of the 2001 indie film, "Investigating Sex."

Engaged in 2006, they said "I do" the following year in Malibu.

This is the actress' second divorce: She was previously wed to Canadian actor Jeff Colt.

Campbell returns to the big screen in "Scream 4," out Apr. 15.

