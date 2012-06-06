Entertainment Tonight.

The actress originally chosen to play Casey Anthony in a Lifetime movie about the high-publicity case has been replaced.

After just a week of filming on Prosecuting Casey Anthony, Canadian actress Holly DeVeaux dropped out of the project and has been replaced by Virginia Welch, People magazine reports. A source close to the production was quoted as saying that the decision for DeVeaux to leave was mutual.

RELATED: Casey Anthony Actress 'Excited' for the Role

Welch has appeared in several independent films and commercials as well as a television series called A God Named Pablo.

RELATED: Rob Lowe to Star in Prosecuting Casey Anthony

Also appearing in the Lifetime movie are Rob Lowe, who plays prosecutor Jeff Ashton, and The Office star Oscar Nunez, who portrays defense attorney Jose Baez.

RELATED: Casey Anthony Speaks Out in New Video Diary

Casey Anthony has been in hiding since being acquitted in July 2011 of murdering her 2-year-old daughter Caylee in 2008.

Related stories on ETonline.com:Sherri Shepherd Filing Report After Death Threats

STREAMING: The Temper Trap Live on Letterman