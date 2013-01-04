New Celebrity Couples: Upgrade or Downgrade?

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries called it quits after just 72 days of marriage in October 2011, and even though they're technically still married, Kim is expecting new beau Kanye West's baby. Kim may have downsized when she dumped the 6'9" basketball pro (in the physical sense, at least!), but, well, Kanye is Kanye. And no matter what, he'll always be the father of her child.