ASPEN, Colo. (AP) -- Actor Charlie Sheen has a new court date over domestic violence allegations involving his wife, as settlement talks continue.

Sheen has pleaded not guilty to menacing, criminal mischief and assault charges stemming from an argument with his wife, Brooke Mueller Sheen, on Christmas Day at an Aspen home where they were on vacation.

A hearing is scheduled June 18, but The Aspen Times reports that the court this week set another hearing for June 7.

Sheen's attorney, Richard Cummins, told the newspaper the hearing was set "in contemplation of a final disposition being made that's acceptable to the district attorney's office."

Aspen prosecutor Arnold Mordkin declined to comment on settlement discussions.

