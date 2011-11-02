About a girl!

On Wednesday evening, the day after Us Weekly the broke news that he was the father of a baby girl (born last month) with a former fling, Hugh Grant was photographed at the Notting Hill, London home of Tinglan Hong.

The stunning Chinese actress was romantically linked to Grant, 51, back in April, and has been widely reported to be the mother of Grant's child; she was photographed sporting a huge baby bump earlier this fall.

Outside Hong's home, Grant graciously accepted congratulations on his first-time fatherhood from photographers. The "About a Boy" actor hung out with Hong and her baby daughter for about 45 minutes before leaving.

"Hugh Grant is the delighted father of a baby girl," his rep told Us on Tuesday. "He and the mother had a fleeting affair and while this was not planned, Hugh could not be happier or more supportive. He and the mother have discussed everything and are on very friendly terms."

"He's going to be a great dad," a source added. "He's beaming about his daughter. He's not with the mum anymore but he's absolutely thrilled."

The baby girl -- whose name has not yet been revealed -- is the first child for never-married Grant. He is godfather to Damian, the 9-year-old son of Elizabeth Hurley, whom he dated for 13 years before an amicable split in 2000.