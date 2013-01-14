NEW YORK (AP) — A new Dan Brown novel is coming in May. The title remains a puzzle.

Doubleday announced Tuesday that the author will again feature Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon, the protagonist for his blockbuster "The Da Vinci Code" and for the million-selling followup "The Lost Symbol." The story will be set in Europe as Langdon probes the "harrowing" world of a "mysterious" literary masterpiece. "The Da Vinci Code" was centered on a masterpiece of painting, the Mona Lisa.

The title was to be revealed later Tuesday, piece by piece, through a mosaic on Brown's website, www.danbrown.com .