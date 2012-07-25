BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- Reality TV mogul Nigel Lythgoe is producing a new competition series where a dance company is created in just 28 days.

The Ovation network said Wednesday that "A Chance to Dance" will follow the audition and training process leading up to a live performance in New York by the new dance company.

The network says choreographers Michael Nunn and Bill Trevitt will audition and select dance hopefuls in Washington, Salt Lake City and Austin, Tex.

"A Chance to Dance" is executive-produced by Lythgoe, a creator of "American Idol" and a judge on "So You Think You Can Dance," in partnership with his son Simon Lythgoe.

The seven-part series premieres Aug. 17 on Ovation, an arts-oriented cable network available in 50 million U.S. homes.