Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have a packed schedule for their tour of Canada, followed by a short visit to California. The trip will begin on Canada Day, July 1, and end with the world-renowned festival of the Calgary Stampede on July 7.

On July 1, when the royal couple arrives in Ottawa, the Duke and Duchess will pay their respects at the tomb of the unknown warrior which is a monument for Canadian citizens who have lost their lives in service to the country. The royal couple will then attend a Canadian Citizenship Ceremony at the Museum of Canadian Civilisation.

On Saturday, July 2, the couple will follow a long-standing tradition in Canada of planting a tree on the grounds of the Governor General's residence. On July 4, the couple will meet with the Canadian Premier and learn about Canada's founding fathers.

The royal couple will also visit Quebec City, Montreal, Calgary, and the Northwest Territories over the span of their short trip which is tailored for the couple to visit places of interest to them, but is also designed to show them more of the diversity of Canada.

Overall, the tour will last seven days and Prince William and Kate view it is an incredible opportunity to get to know Canada better and start to build long-lasting relationships with the country.

