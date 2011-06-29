More details about "Ugly Betty" star America Ferrera's already buzzed-about wedding dress has been revealed. America wore Amsale's "J'Adore" gown from the Christos Bridal collection at her wedding to longtime boyfriend Ryan Piers Williams on Monday, looking gorgeous in the ivory colored gown adorned with French corded lace and tulle. The jaw-dropping wedding dress features a strapless dropped waist with a lace bodice, as well as a dramatic tiered pleated tulle skirt that gave the wedding dress that extra "wow" factor.

But wedding dress designer Amsale Aberra is no stranger to Hollywood. Amsale's designs have previously been featured in the Katherine Heigl film '27 Dresses' and in Kate Hudson's film 'My Best Friend's Girl.'

But of course, these gowns also come with a Hollywood-sized budget. Aside from being available at the Amsale flagship store in New York, Christos gowns can only be found in high-end boutiques such as Saks Fifth Avenue bridal salons, Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus. Amsale wedding dresses can reportedly go from $3,000 up to $12,000.