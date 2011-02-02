It was "two years in the making," but Britney Spears is finally putting out another album.

"This album is for you, my fans, who have always supported me and have stuck by me every step of the way! I love you all!" Britney tweeted regarding her seventh studio album Femme Fatale. Her label Jive Records says the pop star calls this her "best album to date" and is looking to release it in March.

Britney described the album via twitter calling it "sexy and strong," "dangerous yet mysterious" and "cool yet confident!" The first single off the Femme Fatale titled "Hold It Against Me" was released in early January, and is No. 3 on Billboard's Digital Songs chart.

Related stories on ETonline.com:Gwyneth Paltrow to Perform at GRAMMYs