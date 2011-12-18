Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are arguably two of the biggest actresses in Hollywood -- and according to After Lately's Heather McDonald, they're also two of the most low-maintenance.

"It was great having Jen Aniston on the show. She's super sweet, has a really hot body, the good hair...and she's really, truly friends with Chelsea [Handler] so I think that's the main reason why she did it."

PHOTOS: Why 2011 is Jennifer Aniston's best year ever!

Witherspoon, 35 -- who played herself during season one of the semi-scripted E! series -- will make her second appearance on After Lately this winter.

VIDEO: Chelsea leaks a nude picture of Heather McDonald

"She's just as delightful as always. I tried to bond with her because we have kids the same age, so I think that's gonna work out," McDonald, 41, joked during a recent visit to Us Weekly's NYC offices. "I think we're gonna do some park stuff."

McDonald, a Chelsea Lately staff writer, adds that "we tried to get them in and out of there early, because it's E! and I don't think they were making any money at all. I think Chelsea's lunch from Katsuya was the only thing they got that day besides getting to, you know, be with us in a scene."

PHOTOS: Reese Witherspoon's best hairstyles

Aniston, 42, and Witherspoon won't be the only A-list stars appearing on After Lately: Jane Fonda, Jay Leno and Sharon Osbourne have all filmed cameos for the show, which airs Sunday nights at 11 p.m. on E!.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly