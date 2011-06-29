Supermodel Kate Moss is set to marry her rock-and-roll boyfriend Jamie Hince this Friday July 1, 2011 in an event that is expected to last three days and cost Moss more than 500,000 British Pounds.

Groom Jamie Hince is best known as lead guitarist for the band The Kills which he formed with songwriter Allison Mosshart in 2000.

According to The Daily Mail, Kate's wedding dress will be made by designer John Galliano, who is currently in rehab and is dealing with an on-going court case following several alleged racist outbursts while drinking in Paris. Galliano's dress for Moss is rumored to be a vintage 1920s-style gown. Moss has also talked to Stella McCartney, who may be designing some less formal wedding-style outfits for the long weekend.

Lots of big names are on the couple's guest list including Vivienne Westwood, Naomi Campbell, Jude Law, Sadie Frost, and Kate's dress designer John Galliano. Rapper Snoop Dogg and rocker Iggy Pop are rumored to be performing at the reception. There are also rumors that street artist Banksy will be attending.

And as a last piece of wedding planning, the couple also signed a pre-nuptual agreement that will not allow Hince to collect half of Kate's fortune if they divorce.

