Prince William and Kate Middleton's brief visit to California next month will include a red carpet event, a polo match and other appearances to meet with charitable and business leaders.

The royal newlyweds -- also known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge -- are set to fly into Los Angeles in the early evening on Friday July 8 from Calgary, Canada, for meetings with diplomatic and political representatives and to attend a trade and investment event. Details for the trip were released Wednesday by the couple's private secretary, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton.

On Saturday, the couple will head north to picturesque Santa Barbara for a charity polo match. Prince William will play in the match and Kate will attend and hand out the prize to the winning team.

Later that evening, the couple will attend an event in downtown Los Angeles in support of the British Academy for Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). The red carpet event -- to be held at the restored 1920s Belasco Theater -- will include a black tie, sit-down dinner. The guest list has not been finalized for the red carpet event.

On Sunday, the royal couple will participate in a private engagement in support of Tusk USA, a branch of the African conservation organization supported by Prince William. Later, they will visit Inner City Arts, an organization seeking to give inner city kids an oasis of calm, fun and learning.

Finally, the trip will conclude with a visit to Sony Pictures Studios for an event sponsored by the U.S. "Service Nation: Mission Serve" campaign, which seeks to reintegrate servicemen and women into civilian life. Prince William and Kate will help pack care packages for families of service members and will meet with people who have benefited from the program.

