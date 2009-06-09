The new Us Weekly (on newsstands today) reveals shocking new details and exclusive pictures of Jon Gosselin and his mistress, as the father of 8 cheated on Kate's 34th birthday.

On that day, March 28, Jon was on a steamy, booze-filed trip to Park City, Utah, with 23-year-old school teacher Deanna Hummel (the June 1 Jon & Kate Plus 8 episode only showed him helping handicapped children ski as Kate celebrated her birthday alone with the kids on a "surprise" trip to the Ace of Cakes' kitchen).

Deanna had joined Jon at the annual Pond Skimming race at the Spring

Gruv festival in Park City. (Of his trips to Utah, Jon told a local

paper: "I have eight kids, two dogs and live in Pennsylvania, and I can

still hang here with 15-year-olds.")

"Hey, it's Kate's birthday," Jon told a local friend, the new Us Weekly reports. "I should get her something." Despite visiting a jewelry store, the pal says Jon never followed through. Instead, he spent the day downing free Budweisers with Deanna at the event.

That night, a source says Jon and Deanna "curled up" at the Downstairs bar

(co-owned by actors Chris and Danny Masterson), adding, "It was snuggle-o-matic."

As the night wore on, Jon and his hard-partying pals began "reeking of pot.

I know that the kids he's hanging out with like a little herbal substance."

Jon and Deanna first met while partying at local bar Chill Lounge near his family's $1.1 million home in Wernersville, Pa. "Jon was a dirtball," Elyse Motague, the waitress Jon asked to have send Hummel a shot by way of introduction, tells the new Us Weekly.

