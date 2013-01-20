PITTSBURGH (AP) — "FrackNation" is a new documentary that attacks opponents of fracking for oil and gas, but it also raises a bigger question: Is it possible to criticize environmentalists without being a tool for big industry?

Phelim McAleer says anti-fracking activists have based their crusade on faulty claims. His main target is Josh Fox, the director of "Gasland," an award-winning, anti-drilling documentary.

McAleer narrates the film like a genial Michael Moore with an Irish accent, as Fox dodges questions and even uses his lawyers to try to have trailers for "FrackNation" removed from YouTube and Vimeo.

Fox says in a statement that McAleer harassed him and has a long history of baiting environmentalists, denying climate change, and spreading misinformation.

FrackNation airs Jan. 22 on cable channel AXS.

