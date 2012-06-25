Entertainment Tonight.

New Girl stars Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield and Lamorne Morris have been tapped to host the 2012 Do Something Awards, airing on VH1.

"We're thrilled to once again present the Do Something Awards," said VH1 president Tom Calderone. "And with New Girl being one of the hottest shows of the year, we think our hosts Jake, Max and Lamorne will set exactly the right tone ... This awards show is truly like no other. We were so encouraged by the huge star power that came out to support us last year. Instead of a recycled newspaper suit, I am going to create one of recycled cans ... it will be noisy, but cool!"

The awards show, created by DoSomething.org, spotlights celebrities that have advocated social change. Last year's honorees included David Beckham, Justin Bieber and Will Ferrell.

DoSomething.org launches a new national campaign almost every week with the intention of focusing the energy of teens to impact social causes that they care about.

The Do Something Awards will air Tuesday, August 21 at 9 p.m. EST on VH1.

