Schmidt is working up a sweat!

In response to Vulture's faux workout video, Cut the Schmidt!, 31-year-old New Girl star Max Greenfield filmed a three-minute video where he played a spin instructor. Inspired by the clip's success, the actor (and former instructor!) agreed to teach two classes at Soul Cycle in West Hollywood Sunday on behalf of Milk + Bookies.

"It was fantastic. We had a great turnout," Greenfield told Us Weekly at special screening of New Girl in North Hollywood Monday. "I did two 45-minute classes back-to-back. It was pretty intense. I was drained, but I didn't think I was going to be as bad as I was when I got home. But it was worth it. It was so much fun."

He added: "I used to do it religiously, but I haven't done it in a long time. . . I stopped doing the spinning for a while, and then this opportunity came up with the silly video that we made, and it was like, 'Well, we have a chance to make some money for a really great cause, act like an idiot for two hours, and hopefully benefit some people.'"

Greenfield -- who counts Busy Philipps as a former student -- kicked off his first class with Glee's cover of Whitney Houston's "How Will I Know." He also played selections from Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Beyonce and David Guetta. The actor's New Girl costar and onscreen love interest, Hannah Simone, 31, participated in one of the rides.

Staying in shape is important to Greenfield, who often goes shirtless on the Fox comedy (also starring Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson and Lamorne Morris).

"Do you not understand that pressure? It's terrible," Greenfield told Us. "I'm not one of these guys who was born with a six pack. I gotta work. So, yeah, I go nuts in the gym."

The season finale of New Girl airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST on FOX.

