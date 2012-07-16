LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The animated sequel "Ice Age: Continental Drift" froze out the competition to take over the No. 1 spot at the weekend box office with a $46.6 million debut.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by Hollywood.com are:

1. "Ice Age: Continental Drift," Fox, $46,629,259, 3,881 locations, $12,015 average, $46,629,259, one week.

2. "The Amazing Spider-Man," Sony, $34,628,104, 4,318 locations, $8,019 average, $200,500,351, two weeks.

3. "Ted," Universal, $22,410,855, 3,303 locations, $6,785 average, $159,257,250, three weeks.

4. "Brave," Disney, $11,160,522, 3,392 locations, $3,290 average, $196,061,319, four weeks.

5. "Savages," Universal, $9,393,840, 2,635 locations, $3,565 average, $32,125,290, two weeks.

6. "Magic Mike," Warner Bros., $9,021,123, 3,090 locations, $2,919 average, $91,841,198, three weeks.

7. "Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection," Lionsgate, $5,584,027, 2,004 locations, $2,786 average, $55,611,721, three weeks.

8. "Katy Perry: Part of Me," Paramount, $3,800,607, 2,732 locations, $1,391 average, $18,653,544, two weeks.

9. "Moonrise Kingdom," Focus Features, $3,704,507, 924 locations, $4,009 average, $32,483,002, eight weeks.

10. "Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted," Paramount, $3,669,675, 2,285 locations, $1,606 average, $203,901,397, six weeks.

11. "To Rome with Love," Sony Pictures Classics, $2,469,235, 744 locations, $3,319 average, $8,587,862, four weeks.

12. "The Avengers," Disney, $1,398,754, 747 locations, $1,872 average, $613,660,486, 11 weeks.

13. "Snow White & the Huntsman," Universal, $1,022,270, 677 locations, $1,510 average, $151,630,800, seven weeks.

14. "Prometheus," Fox, $978,655, 559 locations, $1,751 average, $124,307,416, six weeks.

15. "Men in Black 3," Sony, $875,835, 497 locations, $1,762 average, $174,787,898, eight weeks.

16. "People Like Us," Disney, $793,313, 961 locations, $826 average, $11,194,536, three weeks.

17. "Beasts of the Southern Wild," Fox Searchlight, $790,535, 81 locations, $9,760 average, $1,692,675, three weeks.

18. "Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter," Fox, $767,753, 655 locations, $1,172 average, $35,915,842, four weeks.

19. "The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel," Fox Searchlight, $651,051, 342 locations, $1,904 average, $43,040,827, 11 weeks.

20. "Cocktail," Eros International, $647,956, 96 locations, $6,750 average, $647,956, one week.

