NEW YORK (AP) — The themes of Jack Welch's next book: clarity and change.

The former General Electric CEO and his wife, Suzy Welch, have a deal with Harper Business for a book to come out in May 2014. The publisher, an imprint of HarperCollins, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the currently untitled book will offer strategies to help business leaders keep focused and keep ahead in a radically transforming economy.

Jack Welch, 77, is best known to readers for his 2001 book, "Jack: Straight from the Gut." He and Suzy Welch collaborated on "Winning," published in 2005.

Financial details were not disclosed for the new book, for which the Welches were represented by Washington attorney Robert Barnett. Jack Welch received a reported $7.1 million for "Jack: Straight from the Gut."