Extra points for creativity?

The cast of the Jersey Shore made a special appearance Monday at Game 3 of the 2012 Stanley Cup Finals thanks to Los Angeles Kings fans.

A couple fans held up extra large posters of Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio's heads to mock the New Jersey Devils.

The MTV stars' images were seen floating directly above the bench of the New Jersey Devils during the game at Staples Center in L.A. The taunting may not have meant a lot to the players themselves, however, because none of them are originally from New Jersey.

But, perhaps the reality-TV-inspired distraction worked?

The Kings did end up winning the game 4-0. Game 4 is Wednesday night in L.A.

Filming for the sixth season of MTV's Jersey Shore is officially underway. The cast moved back into their old Seaside Heights, N.J. home on May 31, but a source tells Us Weekly that six-months-pregnant Snooki will be living in her own place with fiance Jionni Lavalle next door.

Snooki, 24, is expecting a baby boy LaValle, and an insider tells Us the Jersey Shore house is "certainly not comfortable for someone well into her pregnancy."

