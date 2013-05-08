LOS ANGELES (AP) — A new drama from producer-writer J.J. Abrams of "Lost" and "Star Trek" movie fame and a series starring Greg Kinnear will be part of Fox TV's 2013-14 lineup, the network announced.

The series produced by Abrams, with the working title "Almost Human," was described by Fox as an "action-packed" police drama set 35 years in the future, when officers are teamed with human-like androids. The cast will include Karl Urban, Michael Ealy and Lili Taylor.

Kinnear will take on his first continuing broadcast network series in "Rake," a legal drama based on a hit Australian series of the same name, Fox said. The actor, whose movie credits include "Little Miss Sunshine" and "Baby Mama," starred in the cable miniseries "The Kennedys."

Sam Raimi ("Oz the Great and Powerful" and the "Spider-Man" franchise) directed and was an executive producer on the "Rake" pilot.

"Gang Related," about a gang task force in Los Angeles confronting the city's most dangerous criminals, stars Terry O'Quinn ("Lost") as the task force's leader and rapper-producer RZA, founder of the Wu-Tang Clan, and Ramon Rodriguez as members.

Its executive producers include Brian Grazer of "24" and the film "A Beautiful Mind."

"Sleepy Hollow," the fourth drama announced by Fox, is described as an action-adventure retelling of Washington Irving's classic 19th-century tale, "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow."

Ichabod Crane (Tom Mison) is resurrected 250 years in the future and discovers he must save the world from destruction, with a police officer (Nicole Beharie) as his partner.