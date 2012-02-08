NEW YORK (AP) -- Against the apparent wishes of the author, a new Lemony Snicket series begins this fall.

Little Brown Books for Young Readers announced Wednesday that "Who Could That Be At This Hour?" will be out in October. It's the first of four volumes of the "All the Wrong Questions" series, a "highly autobiographical account" of Snicket's childhood.

In keeping with a running gag that Snicket — the pen name for series author Daniel Handler — discourages people from reading his books, Little Brown also shared with reporters an email purporting to be from him. The "Snicketemail" asks Little Brown to postpone its announcement.

Although Little Brown plans to print 1 million copies, "Snicket" wonders in the email "why anyone would be interested" in the new series.