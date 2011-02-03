By Kat Giantis

Here's a scary thought: Is Miley Cyrus now just one degree of romantic separation from Amy Winehouse? That's the word from E! Online, which claims she's gotten close to Joshua Bowman, her co-star on the recently wrapped comedy "So Undercover" and a rumored onetime vacation fling of the issues-plagued, beehive-enthusiast singer.

A source claims Miley, 18, and Joshua, 22, were "inseparable" during the flick's recent wrap party in New Orleans, and says it's like "déjà vu" due to her 2009 hookup with "Last Song" leading man Liam Hemsworth.

"He's very Liam-ish," notes the snitch, before offering a big shrug over whether the supposedly Salvia-susceptible starlet, who was seen cozying up to Nickelodeon star Avan Jogia back in November, will continue to spend time with the British actor now that they're not working together.

"They were definitely an item and having fun on the set," maintains the insider, "but who knows what will happen now that she's back in L.A.?"

But Gossip Cop believes it knows exactly what will happen: nothing.

"Miley's still single," insists a Cyrus source. "They are not together."

Meanwhile, it looks like the raspy-voiced star might have made another trip to the tattoo parlor.

She stepped out this week in Los Angeles sporting a white T-shirt with side cutouts, which just happened to frame a sizable new piece of body art (see the pics here).

"It's a picture of the dream catcher that hangs over her bed with four feathers to represent her four brothers and sisters [Brandi, 23, Trace, 21, Braison, 16, and Noah, 11]," a pal tells People. "The dream catcher is to protect them."

Adds the confidant, "All of Miley's tattoos have a deep meaning to her. They all represent family and friends close to her."

Cyrus is no stranger to the needle. Her existing ink stains include the phrase "just breathe" below her left boob, a heart on her right pinkie finger, a cross on another finger, and the word "love" inside her right ear.

"I have 'love' right here to block out all the crap that everyone throws into your ears," she said of the tat. "My dad [Billy Ray] was getting a new tattoo on his arm, and I thought it sounded cool."

