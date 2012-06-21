Hilary Duff is a non-smoker, despite what a picture taken outside of Rock and Reilly's Irish Pub in L.A. might imply.

The Lizzie McGuire actress was photographed holding a cigarette outside of the restaurant June 15, which sent her Twitter followers into a tizzy. "Yikes! Me holding a cigarette for my friend might have been a bad idea! Pretty bummed about the photo," Duff -- who gave birth to son Luca March 20 -- tweeted three days later. "Sorry guys. It looks worse than it is!"

Duff's debunking seemed to smooth things over, with fans tweeting messages of support almost instantly. "I knew that wasn't yours," one wrote. "You're feeding your baby, [and] even if you smoke, I'm pretty sure you wouldn't do it right now."

Echoed another: "You're still perfect!"

Duff, 24 -- who has been breast-feeding her little boy since his arrival -- recently told Us Weekly she's in no rush to get her pre-baby body back. "Obviously, I'm not where I want to be eventually, but I'm working hard and I'm doing everything I can to lose the weight the right way," she said. "The second I start to get down like 'what happened to my body?' I look at my beautiful baby and I've never been more appreciative for this body that I have."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: New Mom Hilary Duff Explains Cigarette Photo