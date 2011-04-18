New Mom Miranda Kerr Back in a Bikini
It's hard to believe that Miranda Kerr gave birth just three months ago.
The Australian supermodel, who welcomed son Flynn with hubby Orlando Bloom on Jan. 6, showed off her enviable bikini body during a photo shoot for Victoria's Secret in Malibu on Sunday.
How did Kerr, who rocked a skimpy black two-piece, snap back into shape so quickly?
"I think breast-feeding has a lot to do with it. He's a hungry little boy. He's a big boy, actually," Kerr, 27, told Us Weekly two weeks ago. "He's almost 20 pounds now and he's only 2 1/2 months. He was born almost 10 pounds."
The brunette bombshell admitted that it's hard to be away from her son while she's working.
"Every day it just gets better and better," she told Us. "Motherhood is such a miracle and the best thing I've ever experienced."
