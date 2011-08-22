Natalie Portman has a leg up on the rest of Hollywood's new moms.

While other stars sometimes struggle to shed their pregnancy pounds, the 30-year-old Oscar winner showed off her sexy stems in a light blue romper as she walked around New York City Monday. The actress was first spotted at a gas station with her fiance, Benjamin Millepied, and their son, reportedly named Aleph, in NYC late last week.

During an April interview with the Q100 Bert Show in Atlanta, Portman admitted that she quit being vegan shortly after becoming pregnant.

"If you're not eating eggs, then you can't have cookies or cake from regular bakeries, which can become a problem when that's all you want to eat," the Black Swan star said.

"I know there are people who do stay vegan," Portman added, "but I think you have to just be careful, watch your iron levels and your B12 levels and supplement those if there are things you might be low in in your diet."

How did Portman stay fit while pregnant with her first child? "I have been swimming every day," she told Us Weekly at the Oscars in February.

