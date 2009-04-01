According to Life & Style Weekly, Taylor Lautner has taken Robert Pattinson's leading-man duties in "New Moon" as Jacob Black. Apparently the newly announced cast, which forms the movie's wolf pack, is treading upon Pattinson's heartthrob territory.

Plus, the crew has reportedly been leaking rumors about his bad hygiene, and his co-stars are telling tabloid tales about his pick-up lines. What's wrong with "You remind me of my dead ex-girlfriend"? (Just kidding; he didn't say that. He does say this, and sometimes he also says this.)

Meanwhile, Taylor Lautner's supposedly reveling in his new role, and has packed on roughly 30 pounds of muscle -- now that's something to howl at the "New Moon" about.

Sources also claim the ladies on set are really taking notice of Lautner's transformation, particularly Kristen Stewart.

While Stewart got cozy with Pattinson during the production of "Twilight," we hear she's ditched the Vampire in favor of the Wolfman. The duo have been filming scenes together on remote Tofino, British Columbia, beaches, and were spotted keeping each other company off-set, too.

So, how is the admittedly insecure Pattinson handling the attention transition?

"He's feeling very worried about his status as a fading superstar," an insider tells Life & Style. "And his friends are also concerned that Robert's 'Twilight' success may have only been short-lived, and they feel bad for him."

Luckily for Robert, he has that new Salvador Dali biopic, "Little Ashes," coming out next month. Soon he'll be wooing a whole new segment of the fangirl population: artsy/indie/hipster chicks.