NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- The family of Waylon Jennings will soon release new songs the country music icon recorded shortly before his death.

At least eight of the 12 songs on the tentatively titled "Goin' Down Rockin': The Final Recordings" were written by Jennings. The songs were cut at steel guitarist Robby Turner's studio before Jennings' death in 2002 and musicians who worked with Jennings recently gathered to finish the tracks.

Their release is part of a new effort by Jennings' family to establish a Waylon business brand similar to the booming estates of artists Johnny Cash and Hank Williams.

His son, Shooter Jennings, also plans to launch a clothing line, a website and finalize plans for a biopic. All that coincides with the second installment of "Waylon: The Music Inside."

