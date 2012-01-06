PASADENA, Calif. (AP) -- NBC's new entertainment chief says he wants to clear up some misconceptions: both "Community" and "Law & Order: SVU" have a future at the network.

Bob Greenblatt said Friday that many people believed the Thursday night comedy "Community" was going to quietly disappear because it wasn't on the fall schedule, but he promised that it would be back later this fall.

He also said that star Mariska Hargitay was not leaving the drama "Law & Order: SVU" and will be back next season. Later this season, her character will have a new love interest in actor Harry Connick Jr.

Greenblatt said "we had a really bad fall, worse than I had hoped for but about what I expected."