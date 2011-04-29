NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- Robert Plant, Wyclef Jean and The Avett Brothers are among the national acts highlighting the first day of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

On Friday, performances by George Porter Jr., John Mooney and Bluesiana, Lil Nathan and the Zydeco Big Timers and Ivan Neville's Dumpstaphunk kick off the popular seven-day festival that runs over two weekends.

Festival producer Quint Davis says this year's lineup is one of the broadest in the fest's 43 years with all genres of music.

This year also will spotlight musicians and artisans from the earthquake ravaged country of Haiti.