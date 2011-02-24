Normal 0 false false false MicrosoftInternetExplorer4

Move over Demi, Kim Zolciak is daring to bare! Never one to shy away from attention, the pregnant "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star takes it off for an exclusive photo shoot and interview with Life & Style magazine. Eagerly awaiting the birth of her first child with her boyfriend since May, Atlanta Falcons' defensive end Kroy Biermann, Kim gushes to the mag about her pregnancy, her new man and their sex life during the pregnancy.

"The baby's fine -- no complications or problems, thank God. I was pretty nauseous in the first trimester," Kim tells the mag. "Now I drink Perrier all day — it's the best ever and keeps me from the nausea. But, I am exhausted. We just went to Anguilla for 10 days, and I slept my butt off!"

As for how much weight she has gained during the pregnancy, the reality star says in the interview, "I don't step on the scale, but I'd say I've gained about 20 pounds. I gained 30 with my first and 28 with my second."

On how pregnancy has affected her sex life, Kim dishes to Life & Style: "It's amazing! We're in a really good place. Kroy loves me pregnant. I don't remember my ex-husband being that into it, but Kroy loves it. He tells me I'm so beautiful. He's really cute about it, and it definitely makes it a lot easier on me."

Normal 0 false false false MicrosoftInternetExplorer4

To see all of the racy pregnancy pics and to read the full interview, check out the new issue of Life & Style, on stands now.

Related stories on ETonline.com:EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Behind the Scenes of Mary Hart's Last Oscar Promo