Will there soon be another member of the Duggar brood?

With Jill Duggar Dillard due any minute now, speculation is running rampant that Jessa Duggar Seewald may also have a bun in the oven after a Facebook fan site posted an image of both Jessa and her husband Ben making hand hearts on her stomach.

The pose, of course, is often used when couples are sharing their baby joy. No official announcement has been made one way or another.

Recently Jessa told an Arkansas radio station that she and Ben are "looking forward to starting a family, but we don't have any news to say yet," she said.

Keeping the photo in mind, is "yet" the key word?

"We're looking forward to kids and also adoption is something we're really praying about," she said. "You have to be married for two years before you can adopt."