Aishwarya Rai Bachchan continues to impress at Cannes!

The Indian superstar has made her return to the Cannes Film Festival for the 11th time, but this year she's flaunting her post-baby bod.

Bachchan and her husband Abhishek Bachchan welcomed their daughter Aaradhya last November. Since then, The Bollywood star and former Miss World, 38, has been the subject of harsh criticism in her native India for failing to lose her baby weight.

On Friday, the new mom flaunted her figure on the red carpet of the premiere of Robert Pattinson's Cosmopolis. Bachchan showed off her curves in a midnight blue, sparkly Elie Saab gown while blowing kisses to her fans.

Bachchan confronted her critics for the first time Thursday on the red carpet of AmfAR Cinema Against Aids gala. She wore a gorgeous gold embroidered sari with her hair up and highlighted her world-famous eyes with dark eyeliner.

"[Motherhood] is wonderful. You ask the question and I beam!" she told reporters of her 6-month-old daughter. "It's splendid," the mother added. "It's inexplicable. The joy, the bliss, is wonderful. A smile from my daughter and that's it! She's good. She's great."

