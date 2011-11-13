Guess she didn't want to say cheese.

Kim Kardashian joined her entire family on Saturday night for little sister Kendall Jenner's Sweet 16 bash at the Andaz Hotel in Hollywood -- and she was happy to cede the spotlight her fledgling model sibling, who was gifted with a 2012 black Range Rover.

PHOTOS: Kardashian family album

In a new pic from the party, the 31-year-old reality star (wearing a beige top and black leather pants) didn't crack a smile as she sweetly posed with the birthday gal plus sisters Kourtney and a similarly glum Khloe Kardashian.

Tweeted Kim: "Celebrated @KendallJenner's Sweet 16 tonite w our family & friends! I remember my sweet 16! It was the perfect nite! She will never 4get it!"

PHOTOS: Kim's TMI tweets over the years

An insider adds that Kardashian, who filed for divorce from Kris Humphries Oct. 31 and filmed The Marriage Counselor with Tyler Perry in Atlanta last week, was "nice to fans and took pictures at the party."

Other attendees included Kendall's youngest sister Kylie Jenner, Rob Kardashian, Kourtney's beau Scott Disick and parents Bruce and Kris Jenner.

PHOTOS: Did Kim and Kris have Hollywood's shortest marriage?

Filming her movie in Atlanta, Kim was similarly low-key. "She's being very quiet and isn't smiling very much," a set source told Us Wednesday, adding that she was seemed very "on task" for the job at hand. "Kim has been reading a script and not being very social at all."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly