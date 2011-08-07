Daddy's little girl!

Harper Seven Beckham may be just four weeks old, but she's already a pro at posing for the camera!

In a new Twitpic tweeted by mom Victoria on Saturday, proud papa David cuddles his newborn daughter, who appears to already have her mom and dad's stunning good looks.

"I took this beautiful picture and wanted to share it with you, baby Harper cuddling Daddy! x VB," Victoria wrote.

David, 36, and Victoria, 37, have been absolutely over the moon since welcoming their first daughter into the world on July 10, and luckily for fans, have been great about sharing their newest family addition via Facebook and Twitter.

"Baby Harper is the most beautiful baby girl I have ever seen. I have fallen in love all over again!" Victoria Tweeted one week after Harper was born. "We feel so blessed," she added. "And the boys love their baby sister so much."

The mini fashionista-in-training joins her three brothers Brooklyn, 12, Romeo, 8, and Cruz, 6.