Jim Carrey has tweeted a hilarious first-person perspective pic of his foot getting the royal treatment from our own Kevin Frazier during an interview for the superstar's new dramedy, 'I Love You Phillip Morris.'

"Further proof that we go the extra mile at ET, yes that is @JimCarrey's foot I'm massaging," Kevin tweeted after Jim posted the pic on his own Twitter account.

In theaters December 3, 'I Love You Phillip Morris' follows Jim's con artist character Steven as he falls madly in love with fellow jail inmate Phillip (Ewan McGregor) and goes to just about any crooked length to build an ideal life with him.

