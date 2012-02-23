Little Lupo is fitting into Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal fold quite nicely.

Shortly after revealing her adopted pup's name to a group of British schoolchildren, Middleton, 30, doted on her family's new addition on a walk around Kensington Gardens in London Monday.

Clad in a fur-trimmed brown coat, hat and jeans, the royal newlywed was all smiles as she watched her pup sniff around the garden grounds.

"William and Catherine fell in love with the pup instantly and it wasn't long before they decided to keep him," a Palace source tells Us Weekly of Middleton and her husband, who is currently away in the Falklands carrying out his responsibilities as a search-and-rescue pilot.

As for the dog's unique moniker, which means "wolf" in Italian, the source confirms "there is no significance in it apart from they liked the name."

